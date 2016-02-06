Krewe of Diamondhead parade takes over town

What started in 1976 as a small parade made up of just golf carts has evolved into one of the largest parades on the coast.

Boasting more than 45 units including elaborate floats, marching bands - and yes, golf carts - the parade took over the streets of Diamondhead Saturday afternoon.

However, long-time parade-goer Sandra Dubisson, says the 2016 parade was slightly smaller than last.

"They normally have bigger floats, or more floats I should say, and there's a lot of golf carts and some floats, but usually it's bigger than this. I think maybe it coincides with the Gulfport parade," said Dubisson, talking about the Krewe of Gemini, which began at 2 p.m.

Nevertheless, Dubisson says she wasn't disappointed.

"I think it was nice. The weather's nice and it was a good turnout," said Dubisson.

The line-up began at the Diamondhead community center, and rolled its way down the two-mile stretch toward the Diamondhead Country Club.

Groups from all over Hancock county joined in including the Krewe of Tradition, That 70s Float, and the Krewe of Sippin' Away.

But one thing that was true to the Diamondhead parade was the atmosphere.

"I think it's more family oriented than other parades that are a little bit more wild, I guess you could say, or exciting," said Dubisson

The king and queen were King L.M. Rice and Queen Karen Rice.

