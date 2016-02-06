Deadline passes to register to vote in primary election - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Deadline passes to register to vote in primary election

Voters can still register for the general election. Unregistered voters have up until 30 days before election night to register. (Photo source: WLOX News) Voters can still register for the general election. Unregistered voters have up until 30 days before election night to register. (Photo source: WLOX News)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

With many candidates neck and neck in the polls, the outcome of the upcoming presidential election is hard to predict.

"This will be the first time I voted for anything ever," said Agnes Coursey.

Potential voters had until noon Saturday to register before the primary election cutoff. Coursey and her husband arrived at the Jackson County Circuit Clerks Office with just more an hour to spare before the deadline.

"This year is very important. Even though the electoral college is the ultimate vote, we all need to put our share in," said Richard Coursey.

When they arrived, the couple was surprised by how empty the office was.

"I thought for sure that the line would be out the door, but I guess most people already registered to vote," said Agnes.

The Coursey's say the process was also a lot easier than expected.

"You come in, fill out the affidavit, let the ladies do their business and then you have your voters card," said Richard.

The couple says they needed to get registered to make sure their candidate still has a chance in the White House.

"I need to get my man Donald Trump still going," noted Richard.

Jackson County Clerk Randy Carney encourages everyone to get out and vote.

"Voting is very important that you get out and let your voice be heard, so we really want to everybody to come out and register to vote and take advantage of the opportunity," said Carney.

Those who missed the deadline, won't be able to vote in the primaries on March 8, but can still register for the general election. Unregistered voters have up until 30 days before election night to register.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

    •   
