Bay St. Louis mayor says he will veto bond claim

Bay St. Louis Mayor Les Fillingame says he will veto an effort for the city to put in a claim on his bond.

The mayor tells WLOX News Now he recently sent a letter to council members notifying them of his intention to issue the veto.

On Tuesday, the council unanimously endorsed a plan to move roughly $300,000 from the city’s reserve fund into a separate account for police department usage. To replenish the reserves, the council’s plan was to make a claim on Mayor Fillingame’s bond.

However, the Bay St. Louis mayor says the Department of Justice doesn’t know how much needs to be transferred into the special account. So, he’s been advised to veto the council action, saying it isn’t the appropriate time to put in a claim on his bond.

