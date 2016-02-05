Convicted felon found with guns; receives multiple charges

A traffic stop in Wiggins led to multiple felony charges for a Stone County man.

Police say that during the Feb. 2 stop, they found four firearms and 'numerous numerous boxes of ammunition concealed within the passenger compartment' of Neil Figueroa-Martinez's vehicle. During the incident, officers learned that not only was Martinez a convicted felon, three of the recovered guns were stolen; two from Stone County that same day and one from Gulfport months beforehand.

Martinez was arrested and taken to the Stone County Regional Correctional Facility. He has been charged with four counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and three counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

Officials say more charges are possible, the investigation is ongoing.

