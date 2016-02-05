Headliners for 24th annual Crawfish Music Festival announced

Tickets for this year's festival will go on sale Friday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m. (Photo source: WLOX)

Some big names will be on the coast in April to headline the 24th annual Crawfish Music Festival. Bryan Adams, Travis Tritt, North Mississippi Allstars, Flow Tribe, Juvenile and Mystikal are just a few of the musical acts that will be rocking the stage.

"Twenty-four years of bringing some of the biggest names in entertainment will continue at this year's Crawfish Music Festival. This will be the most diverse lineup in the history of the event and it is priced to remain family friendly", said Matt McDonnell, Executive Director. "Rain or shine, we are rocking at the Crawfish Music Festival".

Here is the full list of headline entertainment for what is called the only multi-weekend outdoor music festival on the Mississippi Gulf Coast:

Thursday, April 14 Bryan Adams in the arena

Friday, April 15 X Ambassadors plus Jeffrey James

Saturday, April 16 Travis Tritt with Neal McCoy

Sunday, April 17 North Mississippi Allstars and The Revivalists with Flow Tribe

Friday, April 22 Frankie Ballard and Kelsea Ballerini

Saturday, April 23 Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots with Chris Janson

Sunday, April 24 Juvenile and Mystikal

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m. VIP tickets are $43 and include a crawfish plate and cocktail service. Reserved seat tickets are $39 and general admission tickets are $15 for adults and $6 for children.

You can buy tickets at the Coast Coliseum box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com.

The festival will also feature rides, a variety of foods, a craft beer garden and a competitive crawfish cook-off.

