Black Beach Weekend headed to Biloxi in April

The event is expected to bring more than 25,000 to the Coast. (Photo source: BBW website)

The Coast is expected to draw large crowds April 8 - 10 as college students from surrounding states flock to Black Beach Weekend.

According to their website, the group will hold an official kickoff party at the Mississippi Coast Convention Center on April 8, as well as a car and bike show at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on April 9.

Although not affiliated with Black Beach Weekend, rapper Future is slated to headline the Gulf Coast Spring Fest 2016 at the Coliseum on April 9.

While not an official event, the 2015 BBW brought around 25,000 people to Biloxi. Residents can expect delays along Hwy. 90 throughout the weekend events.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.