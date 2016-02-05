US Forest Service burning 891 acres in Harrison Co.

If you see smoke rising from the De Soto National Forest in Harrison County this afternoon, don’t be alarmed. The US Forest Service is conducting an 891-acre prescribed burn west of Ramsey Road.

District Fire Management Officer Jay Boykin said crews should wrap up the burn before sunset. Forest Service roads 450A and 450A1 will be in the burn area, and a helicopter will be used for aerial ignition.

Boykin said north winds will blow smoke toward the east end of Bethel Road and smoke will be visible on Highway 15.

