Government report points to flaws in National Security Cutter program

The National Security Cutter program could be facing some problems. In a report released by the U.S. Government Accountability Office, cutters deemed operational in 2014 have been found to have at least 10 major deficiencies by Navy testers.

Most of the issues are related to the cutter's weapons systems. According to the GAO, the problems prevent the cutters from operating at full status, and it will cost around $202 million make the required changes.

The cutters were built at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula. In a statement Thursday, Ingalls spokesman Bill Glenn said

Ingalls Shipbuilding sends each new National Security Cutter through a rigorous testing program to ensure the cutters are delivered to the Coast Guard, meeting all specifications. Additionally, the US Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey conducts detailed tests and evaluations on each NSC to ensure the ships are properly functioning and deliver the specified capabilities needed for operations. Our shipbuilders have performed well in this program and improved the learning curve from the first ship to the fifth ship, capturing the benefits of serial production and improving the affordability of these ships. The Coast Guard has provided us very positive feedback about the NSCs currently operating in the fleet and the missions they are performing. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Coast Guard and providing high quality ships that will protect our nation.

