Multiple police cars involved in Gulfport crash

Multiple police cars were involved in a crash in Gulfport Wednesday evening. 

According to a tweet posted shortly before 8 p.m. by Gulfport Police Department PIO Sgt. Damon McDaniel, the three-car crash happened on Hwy. 90 near Roberts Ave.

Two officers were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. 

Additional details about the accident are not known at this time. 

