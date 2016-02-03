Multiple police cars involved in Gulfport crash

Details on what caused the crash are not yet known. (Photo source: Twitter)

Multiple police cars were involved in a crash in Gulfport Wednesday evening.

According to a tweet posted shortly before 8 p.m. by Gulfport Police Department PIO Sgt. Damon McDaniel, the three-car crash happened on Hwy. 90 near Roberts Ave.

Two officers were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Additional details about the accident are not known at this time.

