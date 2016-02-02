Authorities investigating apparent murder-suicide in Carriere

Authorities in Pearl River County are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened in the Carriere community over the weekend.

Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Shane Tucker said deputies responded to the call on Pinetucky Road just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to Tucker, Victoria Burton, 61, had called a friend and asked for a ride to the hospital because she was having some medical problems.

When the friend arrived to take Burton to the hospital, they found her lying on the kitchen floor with gunshot wounds to the head. Burton’s husband, William Claycomb, was found in the bedroom, where he had also been shot in the head.

Turnage said Burton was pronounced dead at the scene, but Claycomb was still alive when investigators arrived.

Claycomb, 73, was air lifted to Forrest General Hospital, where he died early Sunday morning, according to Tucker.

Tucker said it is believed Claycomb was suffering from a terminal illness. Turnage said it appears Claycomb shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.

“Based on my investigation, I’m looking at him shooting his wife and then taking his own life,” said Turnage.

According to Turnage, initial autopsy results show Burton was shot twice in the head, and Claycomb was shot once in the head. He said this supports his findings that this was a murder-suicide.

Tucker said the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department’s investigation is ongoing.

