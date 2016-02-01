Ocean Springs Upper Elementary named 'Healthiest School in Mississippi'

Three South Mississippi schools have been recognized for their efforts to create healthy learning environments for their students. In fact, Ocean Springs Upper Elementary School was named as “The Healthiest School in Mississippi” by the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation.

Ocean Springs High School and 28th Street Elementary School in Gulfport also received Healthy School Awards.

“The Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation applauds the efforts of these schools in creating healthy learning environments for our students,” said Sheila Grogan, Executive Director of the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation. “We see positive changes taking shape in our schools, and we are proud to support them and their ongoing efforts to build a healthy generation of Mississippians.”

Ocean Springs Upper Elementary will receive $50,000 to enhance its wellness programs, and Ocean Springs High and 28th Street Elementary will both receive $25,000.

In 2015, the foundation launched its Healthy School Awards Program to encourage public schools to keep their students’ health in mind.

