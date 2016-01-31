Southern Miss to formally introduce Jay Hopson Monday afternoon - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Southern Miss to formally introduce Jay Hopson Monday afternoon

UNDATED (WLOX) -

Whether or not it was a job requirement to open a Twitter account when taking over as a head coach at Southern Miss, Jay Hopson energized the Golden Eagles supporters Sunday.

"Golden Eagle Fans - I'm excited to be HOME and to be your head football coach! Let's do this together! #SMTTT," Hopson tweeted for the first time Sunday afternoon.

The 47-year-old will be formally introduced to the media and any fans who want to attend the press conference set for 1 p.m. Monday at the Trent Lott Center in Hattiesburg.

Hopson was hired as the school's 21st head football coach Saturday.

"I'm excited to be the head football coach at Southern Miss, very humbled and it's truly an honor," Hopson said. "There are dream jobs in people's coaching career and this was certainly a dream job of mine. I'm glad to be home, glad to be a Golden Eagle and we're doing everything we can do to make you proud over the next many years we hope. It's good to be here."

Hopson spent the previous four years as the head coach at Alcorn State, which named Fred McNair interim head coach until they conclude a national search for a permanent replacement.

