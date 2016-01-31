GPD responds to weekend crash

Three people were taken to the hospital, two others went on their own. (Photo source: GPD)

Several people were injured Saturday night following a two car accident in Gulfport.

According to Gulfport Policed Department Sergeant Damon McDaniel, police responded to the crash shortly before 10 p.m. after a 2014 Volkswagen Golf entering Hwy. 90 crashed into a 2002 Toyota Solara, which was traveling westbound on Hwy. 90 in the left lane.

Gulfport fire officials and American Medical responded to the scene. The driver of the Volkswagen and two passengers from the Toyota were taken to the hospital. The driver of the Toyota and an additional passenger went to the hospital in a private vehicle.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries.

