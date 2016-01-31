Upgrade may be coming to Popp's Ferry Causeway Park

Popp's Ferry Causeway Park sits on about 10 acres of land. Although not much occupies the area, the City of Biloxi is working to change that.

Following Hurricane Katrina, the city made many improvements to the park, including adding a boat launch and repairing a dilapidated pier. On any given day, there are people out fishing or just taking a stroll at Causeway.

Now, the city wants to expand the park's functionality; mapping out planned renovations, which include an environmental education center, canoe rentals and a concession stand.



"This is going to be a beautiful sunrise and sunset park. We get a lot of people who come out here for the improvements that we already made with the boat ramps and the board walks. We're going to have more of that, so you can learn more about the area in which we live," said Vincent Creel, spokesman for the City of Biloxi.



Despite the opportunity to upgrade, some park goers say they aren't sure how they feel about the renovations to what they call a 'private' area.



"I'm not sure if I like the idea of interference to the naturalness of the area," said Greg Smith. "Like I said, that's what draws me out here almost every day."



The total project estimate is just under $4.2 million. According to Creel, the majority of funding for this project will come from the BP oil spill settlement.

