Southern Miss hires Jay Hopson as 21st head coach in program history

Jay Hopson has been named the 21st head football coach in Southern Miss history.

The 47-year-old takes over the reigns from Todd Monken, who joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator earlier this week.

It's not the first time that Hopson will be a part of a USM coaching staff. He has two previous stints in Hattiesburg on his coaching resume, including the 2001-03 seasons as defensive backs coach and 2005-07 as the defensive coordinator under Jeff Bower.

Hopson returns to Southern Miss after spending the previous four seasons as the Alcorn State head coach. The Braves have won the SWAC championship in each of the past two seasons.

Southern Miss will formally introduce Hopson during a press conference Monday.

