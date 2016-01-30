Community mourns loss of 16-year-old

After a life was cut short in Gulfport, the community continues to mourn the death of 16-year-old Ny'gel Poole.



Poole was shot by a friend on Jan. 23.

Hundreds packed into Morning Star Baptist church for the funeral on Saturday.

At the funeral, family and friends recalled their memories with the teen; while others made it a point to call for the community to stop the violence.

"Two young people one dead the other one life is ruined, so it's something that we just have to come together as a community," said Truck Casey. "And work toward talking to these young folks to convince them that that ain't the way you should do better, you should grow and be positive in life," said Truck Casey, Gulfport City Councilman.

According Casey, Tuesday city leaders will meet to discuss ways in which they can reverse the rise in crime in Gulfport. Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

