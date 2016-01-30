Overnight wreck leads to D.U.I. arrest

Overnight, the Biloxi Police Department arrested Ronald James Carnley, 51, of Palatka, Florida and charged him with felony D.U.I. causing injury.

An investigation later revealed that Carnley was driving eastbound on Beach Boulevard, failed to yield the right of way for a motorcycle, being driven westbound by David Sucharsky, 20, of Gulfport, which caused an accident at the intersection of St. John Ave.

Carnley turned in front of Sucharsky which caused Sucharsky to collide with the passenger side of the pickup.

Sucharsky sustained fractures to both of his arms, a fracture to his left leg, and a partially collapsed lung. He was taken to Merit Health Hospital where he received emergency care, and was then transported to the University of South Alabama for follow up surgery.

Carnley was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center where he was incarcerated pending a $50,000.00 bond which was set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Bruce Strong.

Carnley was also booked in on misdemeanor charges of driving under suspension, expired tag, and no proof of insurance. Bond for those charges was set by the Biloxi Municipal Court which totaled $1143.00.