Hood: Fantasy sports betting illegal in MS

Betting on fantasy sports, which has boomed into a multi-billion dollar industry in recent years, is illegal under Mississippi law, according to Attorney General Jim Hood.

Hood issued that opinion Friday morning after receiving a request from the Mississippi Gaming Commission. The commission asked for Hood's opinion after receiving several inquiries on the issue from casinos and Mississippi residents.

“Fantasy sports wagering is illegal in the State of Mississippi under current law both on a licensed gaming floor and outside of a licensed gaming floor,” said Hood in his response to the commission. “Any change to the law would be a matter within the purview of the Legislature.”

The issue of fantasy sports betting has come under fire with the increasing popularity of daily fantasy sports. Several states have already ruled fantasy sports games are an illegal form of gambling.

