Ole Miss charged with rules violations by the NCAA

According to Yahoo! Sports reporter Pat Forde, the Ole Miss athletics program has been notified by the NCAA that it will be charged with dozens of rules violations.

Details are limited regarding how the approximately 30 violations are tied to the football, women's basketball and track and field teams.

While most of the allegations aren't linked to football, a lot of them have connections to former Ole Miss head coach Houston Nutt, who coached the Rebels from 2008-11.

Former assistant coach David Saunders and the University of Louisiana-Lafayette were sanctioned after Saunders assisted recruits in obtaining fabricated ACT scores at Wayne County High School. He also denied his involvement to the NCAA and failed to cooperate.

Former Rebels offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil was accused of accepting impermissible benefits in July and was later suspended for seven games as a result of that investigation.

Forde also said that the NCAA cannot comment publicly on investigations that are current, pending or impending. However, Ole Miss released a statement Friday afternoon regarding the allegations.

"As has been the case for the past three years, we are bound by confidentiality and cannot comment publicly on the matter," Ole Miss Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. "However, I can say that I'm confident in how our coaches and staff operate our program, and we take compliance, NCAA and SEC rules very seriously. We are working hard to seek a resolution to this matter."

Ole Miss has 90 days to respond directly to the NCAA about the charges.

