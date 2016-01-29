Twenty coast HS soccer teams in playoffs hoping to advance this - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Twenty coast HS soccer teams in playoffs hoping to advance this weekend

Only three teams from the six coastal counties played Thursday night, but all three advanced.

The Gautier boys overwhelmed Provine 9-0, the Pascagoula boys took down Brookhaven 6-0 and the Long Beach girls stunned Brookhaven 2-1 after winning 4-3 in penalty kicks.

As a result, 20 teams from the coast remain in postseason play. The full schedule is below and the home team is listed second in all of the matchups. If there is a matchup date/time listed as TBA and you have the available information, please call the WLOX sports department at 228-896-2587.

6A BOYS
Biloxi
Brandon Sat. 3:15 p.m.
Ocean Springs
Gulfport Sat. 2 p.m.
6A GIRLS
Gulfport
Brandon Sat. 1:30 p.m.
Ocean Springs
Biloxi Sat. 5:30 p.m.
5A BOYS
Gautier
Laurel Sat. 6 p.m.
Stone
Pascagoula Sat. 2 p.m.
5A GIRLS
West Harrison
South Jones Sat. 2 p.m.
Long Beach
West Jones Sat. 11 a.m.
4A BOYS
St. Stanislaus
NE Jones Sat. 5 p.m.
East Central
Bay Fri. 6 p.m.
4A GIRLS
Pass Christian
West Lauderdale Sat. 3 p.m.
Bay
NE Jones Sat. 3 p.m.
1A/2A/3A BOYS
St. Patrick
St. Andrew's Sat. 2:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart
Resurrection Sat. 4:30 p.m.
1A/2A/3A GIRLS
Resurrection
St. Andrew's Sat. 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart
Our Lady Academy Sat. 11 a.m.

