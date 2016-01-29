Twenty coast HS soccer teams in playoffs hoping to advance this weekend

Only three teams from the six coastal counties played Thursday night, but all three advanced.

The Gautier boys overwhelmed Provine 9-0, the Pascagoula boys took down Brookhaven 6-0 and the Long Beach girls stunned Brookhaven 2-1 after winning 4-3 in penalty kicks.

As a result, 20 teams from the coast remain in postseason play. The full schedule is below and the home team is listed second in all of the matchups. If there is a matchup date/time listed as TBA and you have the available information, please call the WLOX sports department at 228-896-2587.

6A BOYS Biloxi Brandon Sat. 3:15 p.m. Ocean Springs Gulfport Sat. 2 p.m. 6A GIRLS Gulfport Brandon Sat. 1:30 p.m. Ocean Springs Biloxi Sat. 5:30 p.m. 5A BOYS Gautier Laurel Sat. 6 p.m. Stone Pascagoula Sat. 2 p.m. 5A GIRLS West Harrison South Jones Sat. 2 p.m. Long Beach West Jones Sat. 11 a.m. 4A BOYS St. Stanislaus NE Jones Sat. 5 p.m. East Central Bay Fri. 6 p.m. 4A GIRLS Pass Christian West Lauderdale Sat. 3 p.m. Bay NE Jones Sat. 3 p.m. 1A/2A/3A BOYS St. Patrick St. Andrew's Sat. 2:30 p.m. Sacred Heart Resurrection Sat. 4:30 p.m. 1A/2A/3A GIRLS Resurrection St. Andrew's Sat. 1 p.m. Sacred Heart Our Lady Academy Sat. 11 a.m.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.