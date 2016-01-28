Free tree Arbor Day giveaway in Jackson Co.

Are you looking to add a little something extra to your landscape? The Jackson County Soil and Water Conservation District is giving away free trees on Feb. 12 to celebrate Arbor Day.

The district will be giving out flowering dogwood, redbud, eastern may haw, beautyberry, catalpa, fringetree, yellow poplar, sawtooth oak, cherrybark oak, crabapple, longleaf pine and blueberry trees starting at 10 a.m.

You can pick up your free tree from the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Pascagoula while supplies last. The giveaway will be set up under the covered barn pavilion just east of the civic center.

For more information about the giveaway, you can call the district at 228-826-2482.

