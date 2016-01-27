Residents optimistic after Jackson County 'State of the County' address

Those who attended the event say they're optimistic. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Jackson County has big plans for 2016.

"It's a matter of taking all the potential we have here in the county and putting everything together and making things happen," said resident Jimmy Colmer.

One of the big ticket items for 2016: a $6 million I-10 corridor.

"The I-10 connector road looks like a great economic opportunity for our county as we connect with whats going on in D'Iberville and draw some of that development expansion and bring it here to Jackson County," said resident Alan Sudduth.

The county also plans to work on a number of harbor related projects.

"Drainage and dredging projects are a big priority for our county with all the boat ramps and ability for us to connect to our waterways," said Sudduth.

The county's board of supervisors president Melton Harris Jr. delivered the 'State of the County Address' to the Pascagoula Rotary Club on Wednesday where he outlined the projects, and plans for the $132 million proposed operating budget.

However, the county is facing a financial road block now that its putting $13.6 million towards the Singing River Health System pension crisis.

"Anytime you take money out of the budget, that means a little less for capital projects you can do, but that is part of making sure we're making the hospital as sound and as solid as it can be," Harris said.

Regardless, those who attended say they're optimistic.

"I'm very encouraged by the projects that have been listed, if you noticed the projects spread throughout the entire county and a lot of projects have a lot of economic impact for our county," Sudduth said.

Harris says they may have to delay some capital projects until they've paid off the Singing River Health Center costs, but did not mention raising taxes.

