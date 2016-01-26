Moss Point pushes for Neighborhood Watch teams in its communitie - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Moss Point pushes for Neighborhood Watch teams in its communities

Moss Point wants citizens to help make communities safer by creating Neighborhood Watch Teams (Photo Source: WLOX) Moss Point wants citizens to help make communities safer by creating Neighborhood Watch Teams (Photo Source: WLOX)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

Moss Point is working to crack down crime in its communities. And the plan - is to use neighborhood watch programs. The city held a neighborhood watch meeting to get residents involved.

Ennit Morris is dedicated to keeping his neighborhood safe.

"My duty is just to look out for each other. Most times, if they have a problem, they call me and I can get the chief of police," Ennit said.

He's Moss Point's neighborhood watch captain. He took on the role a few years ago after some problems on his block.

"Well, they was breaking in this house and I saw him climbing the fence," Morris said. "I called the cops and they came and got him, and it makes you feel good that you helped someone out."

The neighborhood watch team was developed as a partnership with the Moss Point Police Department.

"If there's anything suspicious in the neighborhood, we call and let the people know," said Morris.

Citizens, like Morris and his wife, patrol their blocks and serve as community-led crime prevention.

"And people know that you're watching, you won't have a lot of things going on that shouldn't be going on," said Morris' wife, Antoinette.

Residents say it's working.

"I think it's great. I feel safe at my home, I don't have to worry about looking over my shoulder," said Lasonia Reid "I just feel safe since they started."

"We got signs out and everybody's aware of what's going on around and in the community," Frederick Mitchell said.

Morris said he already has a dedicated group patrolling neighborhoods in Moss Point, but the meeting is to help even more people get on-board. Moss Point Police Chief Art McClung is working to give residents the information they need to set up neighborhood watches on their block.

