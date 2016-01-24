Pascagoula Fire Department battles house fire - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pascagoula Fire Department battles house fire

Fire fighters make sure there aren't any embers left in the home before they secure the scene. (Photo Source: WLOX News) Fire fighters make sure there aren't any embers left in the home before they secure the scene. (Photo Source: WLOX News)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

It was a busy day Sunday for the Pascagoula Fire Department. Crews responded to a house fire on Jackson and 14th Street.

"I was just sitting in the house and something went boom," said Barbara Largena.

Largena said before she could react, she heard a knock at her door. When she answered, a lady was standing outside.

"She asked me, ‘Do you know the house next door is on fire?’ I was like really," Largena said.

Knowing that her neighbor was out of town, Largena acted quickly.

"I put the hose up, and they called the fire department, and it just went up in smoke," she said.

It didn't take long for the Pascagoula firefighters to arrive, but when they did, they had a bit of a challenge.

"We tried to get in through the front since the fire was in the back, but it was cluttered up. We couldn't make our way through, so we had to break the door in the back," said Battalion Chief Timothy Stone.

The fire department said there are piles of junk throughout the house.

"Just with the clutter, you may have four foot of papers and magazines and books stacked on top of each other, and you have to remove all that, because if there's any embers on the very bottom of that, you know it could flare up again," Stone said.

As for the home owner.

"The neighbors had his phone number and called him, and when they talked to him on the phone, he said he was here Friday, and he thinks he left the heater on," said Stone.

The exact cause is unknown. Fire officials say they do not suspect foul play, but the homeowner will have a lot on his hands when he returns.

The fire investigator will survey the house Monday to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

