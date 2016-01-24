East Central football player burned in campfire accident

Heavy hearts linger in the East Central High School community after a standout football player was involved in a hunting trip accident.



Kyle Austin Ely's stepdad says shortly after arriving at a camp in Citronelle, Ala. on Friday, Ely tried to light a fire.

Unaware that a fire had already been lit and embers existed, Ely poured gasoline into the bin, which then ignited and exploded.

Ely became engulfed in flames.

The football player was airlifted to USA hospital, were he remains in critical condition with second and third degree burns to his face, neck and torso.

