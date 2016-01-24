13th annual Lizana Mardi Gras parade rolls

Parade goers say they enjoy being at the parade and getting beads. (Photo source: WLOX News)

The 13th annual Lizana parade rolled out on Saturday afternoon beginning at Lizana Elementary.

Paraders from all over gathered along Cable Bridge Road to partake in the Mardi Gras fun. Janice Page and her family traveled all the way from Taylorsville, Miss.

"We just love getting the beads, and the children love being here at the Mardi Gras parade," said Page.

Other locals say they were simply fulfilling their yearly tradition.

"We're just hanging out, having fun, waiting for the parade. Hoping for some stuffed animals," said Brittney Ingulia of Pass Christian.

Floats included the Krewes of Tiki, Family and Friends, Tradition, and more.

In total, the parade did a six mile loop and ended back at the elementary school.

The King and queen of the parade were Harrison County Schools Superintendent Roy Gill And Supervisor Angel Middleton.

