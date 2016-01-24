Todd Monken leaving Southern Miss to join Tampa Bay Buccaneers as offensive coordinator

With a little more than a week remaining until National Signing Day, Southern Miss head coach Todd Monken has resigned to accept the offensive coordinator position with the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Monken has spent the past three seasons as the Golden Eagles head coach, leading USM to a remarkable turnaround that followed an 0-12 showing during the 2012 season. The 49-year-old mentioned in a press conference Sunday afternoon that he wasn't looking to leave Hattiesburg, but it was an opportunity that he couldn't pass up.

"This has probably been the most difficult decision I've had to make in my career," Monken said. "I'm at peace. It's the right decision for me and my family."

Southern Miss went 1-11 during his first season, 3-9 in 2014 prior to a 9-5 overall record, a Conference USA West Division title and a Heart of Dallas Bowl appearance this past season -- the first bowl game for Southern Miss since 2011.

Director of Athletics Bill McGillis said he will begin a nationwide search for a head coach immediately and expects to have a replacement named by next weekend.

Monken, who said he's known Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter for about 10 years, joins a Tampa Bay team that went 6-10 this past season with quarterback Jameis Winston -- the No. 1 overall pick in 2015.

