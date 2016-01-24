Todd Monken leaving Southern Miss to join Tampa Bay Buccaneers a - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Todd Monken leaving Southern Miss to join Tampa Bay Buccaneers as offensive coordinator

(Photo source: WLOX News) (Photo source: WLOX News)
UNDATED (WLOX) -

With a little more than a week remaining until National Signing Day, Southern Miss head coach Todd Monken has resigned to accept the offensive coordinator position with the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Monken has spent the past three seasons as the Golden Eagles head coach, leading USM to a remarkable turnaround that followed an 0-12 showing during the 2012 season. The 49-year-old mentioned in a press conference Sunday afternoon that he wasn't looking to leave Hattiesburg, but it was an opportunity that he couldn't pass up.

"This has probably been the most difficult decision I've had to make in my career," Monken said. "I'm at peace. It's the right decision for me and my family."

Southern Miss went 1-11 during his first season, 3-9 in 2014 prior to a 9-5 overall record, a Conference USA West Division title and a Heart of Dallas Bowl appearance this past season -- the first bowl game for Southern Miss since 2011.

Director of Athletics Bill McGillis said he will begin a nationwide search for a head coach immediately and expects to have a replacement named by next weekend.

Monken, who said he's known Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter for about 10 years, joins a Tampa Bay team that went 6-10 this past season with quarterback Jameis Winston -- the No. 1 overall pick in 2015.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly