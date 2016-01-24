More details, names released in gun shop shooting

According to Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison, 44-year old Jason McClemore, who owned McClemore Gun Shop, and his 17-year old son Jacob, were killed after a disagreement with two customers. (Photo source: WLOX News Now)

The name of the victims killed in a shootout at a Pearl River County gun shop last night have been released.

According to Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison, 44-year old Jason McLemore, who owned McLemore Gun Shop, and his 17-year old son Jacob, were killed after a disagreement with two customers.

The two customers -- who are also a father-son pair -- were both injured during the altercation. McLemore and his teenage son were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say that Michael McCool, 29, is the alleged shooter, accused of shooting both victims using a 40-caliber pistol. However, no charges have been brought against anyone at this time.

According to Sheriff Allison, Audy McCool, 52, and his son Michael McCool, went to the shop to retrieve a weapon around 3:15 p.m. After being told it was not repaired, one of the men reportedly became agitated over paying a $25 service charge even though his gun was not fixed.

The wife of Jason McLemore, who was at the counter when the customers came in, called her husband and son to de-escalate the situation. Both father and son pairs began to argue, resorting to physical violence and, eventually, gunfire.

McLemore is reported to have had an unholstered nine-millimeter handgun by his side when he was shot, but there are no details on whether it was ever drawn or fired.

According to Sheriff Allison, Audy McCool was found walking around, bleeding from what happeared to be a wound on his back, when authorities arrived. However, investigators are still unsure how he was injured. He was taken into surgery at Forrest General Hospital, but Sheriff Allison says there has not been an update on his condition.

Michael McCool was in stable condition in the intensive care unit at University Hospital in New Orleans as of 10:30 p.m. Saturday, said Sheriff Allison.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.