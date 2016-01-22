Friday January 22 HS basketball scores - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Friday January 22 HS basketball scores

UNDATED (WLOX) -

Here are the high school basketball scores from Friday reported to WLOX. If you know of a result that you do not see on this page, please call the sports department at (228)896-2587.

BOYS SCORES
Gulfport 60
Biloxi 49 FINAL
D'Iberville 76
Hancock 80 FINAL
West Harrison 38
Long Beach  43 FINAL
Gautier 37
Pascagoula 51 FINAL
George County 57
St. Martin  80 FINAL
Tylertown 51
St. Patrick 40 FINAL
East Central 33
St. Stanislaus 46 FINAL
Pass Christian 63
Vancleave 42 FINAL
GIRLS SCORES
Gulfport 67
Biloxi 53 FINAL
D'Iberville 31
Hancock 39 FINAL
Hattiesburg 56
PRC 32 FINAL
Gautier 32
Pascagoula 63 FINAL
George County 34
St. Martin  64 FINAL
Tylertown 69
St. Patrick 41 FINAL
Wayne County 48
West Jones 43 FINAL

