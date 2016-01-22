Church group headed to pro-life rally forced to cut trip short

Emily's expected course takes it out over the open Atlantic.More >>
Emily's expected course takes it out over the open Atlantic.More >>
A northern-born high pressure system will deliver unusually low humidity levels for the first days of this traditionally torrid month of August.More >>
A northern-born high pressure system will deliver unusually low humidity levels for the first days of this traditionally torrid month of August.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Rain and storms are in the forecast for Thursday followed by possible winter weather that will arrive overnight and into Friday morning.More >>
Storms have ended and colder air is moving in, bringing some snowflakes.More >>
Thanks to a Massachusetts knitting club, a flock of chicken will stay warmer during winter.More >>
Thanks to a Massachusetts knitting club, a flock of chicken will stay warmer during winter.More >>
Many are feared dead after an avalanche buried a four-star spa hotel in Italy Wednesday.More >>
Many are feared dead after an avalanche buried a four-star spa hotel in Italy Wednesday.More >>
A blizzard has swept through the Midwest, parts of the South and New England, burying everything in inches of snow. Some people are making the best of it while others are just trying to dig out.More >>
A blizzard has swept through the Midwest, parts of the South and New England, burying everything in inches of snow. Some people are making the best of it while others are just trying to dig out.More >>
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.More >>
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.More >>
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.More >>
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.More >>
Check out the photos from the severe weather on Wednesday, April 5.More >>
Check out the photos from the severe weather on Wednesday, April 5.More >>
Images of severe weather from around the Midlands on Wednesday.More >>
Rescuers say their efforts now are to recover him from the bayou downstream from where he was swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.More >>
Rescuers say their efforts now are to recover him from the bayou downstream from where he was swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.More >>