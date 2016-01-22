Church group headed to pro-life rally forced to cut trip short

Diocese of Biloxi youth and adult advisors in front of the National Basilica of Immaculate Conception. (Photo source: submitted)

More than 200 coast students who traveled to Washington, D.C. to take part in the March for Life anti-abortion rally had to head home a couple days early.

The event, which draws tens of thousands of abortion opponents each year, is one of the biggest events on the National Mall. However, this year, attendees arrived for the rally at the same time as blizzard-like conditions.

Although the march went on Friday as planned, the snow storm forced Mississippi students to cut their trip short for safety's sake.

"It's a bummer, but we still made somewhat of a difference," said Resurrection High senior Philip Burrow.

Burrow and 54 others from the Resurrection High school group piled on a bus to make their way home through the winter weather.

"It's snowing a lot, so us Southerners aren't very used to that," Burrow said as the bus headed back to the coast. "But we're making adjustments."

Parents worried, even taking to Facebook to rally for prayers.

"The bus drivers are keeping us safe," Burrow assured them.

Although the trip up to D.C. took just over 15 hours, the trip home took nearly 24 ,as the drivers were forced to take alternate routes to avoid slick mountain highways.

The students have been looking forward to the trip since November and, although many were disappointed to miss the main event, they were still able to share their faith and friendship at a rally on Thursday night.

"[It] was really fun, and it was all worth it in the end," said Burrow. "We had a really fun time."

The groups of students from Resurrection High School and the Diocese of Biloxi made it back safe and sound early Saturday morning.

"It was disappointing for most of the seniors because that was the last time we were going to be able to go," said Resurrection High senior Sarah Walden. "But we had a good time and we made the best of the situation."

"From a chaperone's perspective, the kids got a lot out of it," said Jimmy Backes. "Some of them saw snow for the first time and they were happy so I was happy."

