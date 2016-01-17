Zip lining attraction new to the coast

There's a new attraction in South Mississippi that is sure to be an adrenaline pumper for the entire family.

People at the opening of the Zip'N Fun Adventure Park in Gulfport found themselves climbing nearly 50 feet in the air to zip line across the tree tops through a series of obstacles.

"Some of them were logs, those were probably my hardest to get across," said Kaitlin Baker.

Participants made their way through the series with only a harness, and a guide to navigate the course.



"There was some moments that I was like "Oh, I wanna get down,' but the others in my group encouraged me," said Baker.



Jacques Horne joined Baker as one of the first to experience the course, located next to the Gulf Island Waterpark.



"The staff, they do a really good job because I was a bit nervous at first because I didn't really know what to do," said Horne.



But after the 30 minute safety course, Horne says he was all set and ready to go.



"There was a couple of the ladders that climbing up were pretty tough, but it's not a rush thing so u can kinda take your time and you've got all the gear so you feel really safe," Horne said.



Larry Ahlgren is the account executive for the park and says they wanted to bring more family friendly tourist attraction to the coast.



"It's a couple years in the making and we spent a significant amount of time and money to make this a great course in south Mississippi, and the safest course in south Mississippi," said Ahlgren.



But exactly how much money, Ahlgren wouldn't say. To experience the course, it costs $34.99 for the treetop adventure course, and $19.99 for the junior adventure course. Spectators get in free.

