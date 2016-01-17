Volunteer center hosts diaper drive

The Volunteer Center of South Mississippi is putting on its first ever diaper drive at several locations around the coast in hopes of being able to provide families who are struggling to pay the bills with necessary childcare items. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Volunteer Center of South Mississippi will begin its first ever diaper drive Monday in the hopes of being able to provide struggling families with necessary childcare items.

Several Wal-Mart and Regions Bank locations around the coast will participate as drop-off sites.

According to the Volunteer Center, the drive is in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his commitment to investing in children's futures.

"Early education is so important and a lot of children can't access that pre-care because they have no access to diapers or not enough," said Volunteer Center worker Sam Evans. "If we can all help and give them that little bit of support then they can start accessing that childcare and really build for their futures."

The Volunteer Center says childcare centers require parents to provide an adequate numbers of diapers for their child each day. If a parent is unable to send enough diapers, the child cannot attend.

Another issue facing parents is that diapers are not able to be purchased using benefits, such as food stamps. This means that parents must come up with an estimated $100 each month for those items.

Oftentimes, this is a difficult obstacle for many parents and can be impossible for some. As a result, children may stay in wet diapers longer than necessary, which can lead to rashes and infection.

Donations collected during the drive will benefit places like the Women's Center for Non-Violence, CASA and the Pregnancy Center.

Diapers of any size will be accepted, but the center says sizes 4-7 are preferred.

Donations can be dropped off at any of the following locations through Jan. 22:

Bay St. Louis: Regions Bank - 1121 US-90

Biloxi: Regions Bank - 905 Cedar Lake Road Walmart Supercenter - 2681 Ct Switzer Sr Drive

