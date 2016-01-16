Jackson County SCLC celebrates MLK day - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Jackson County SCLC celebrates MLK day

(Photo source: File) (Photo source: File)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

Jackson County's Southern Christian Leadership Conference held its annual awards banquet at Pelican's Landing in Moss Point Saturday night. 

The conference celebrated 40 years of service to the community.

In addition to giving out awards and scholarships, Dr. Hilliard Lackey of Jackson State University delivered the keynote speech.

Dr. Lackey says he wants to utilize Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy to inspire the community.

"The title of my speech is 'Look at Me, Follow Me, Be as I Am,'" said Lackey.

Calvin Mitchell, the executive director of SCLC, says he's excited to be able to unite the community.

"I think that's what Dr. King would have wanted," said Mitchell. "Us to come together and fellowship together."

Virginia Richard attended the event this year for the first time, however, the conference had a special meaning for her.

"My mom is deceased and this is my first time attending so I'm here to represent my mom," said Richard.

Richard also has other family ties to the SCLC.

"I am here because of my aunt Mrs. Geraldine Barnes," said Richard. "She and my mother are lifelong members."

Her aunt says she's so happy Richard joined her.

"It makes me feel real good to have her here because we just went everywhere together and I miss her so much,
 said Barnes. "It makes me feel a little bit better."

"I think the atmosphere tonight is how it use to be," said Barnes. "It's just a whole new feeling tonight."

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly