Jackson County SCLC celebrates MLK day

Jackson County's Southern Christian Leadership Conference held its annual awards banquet at Pelican's Landing in Moss Point Saturday night.

The conference celebrated 40 years of service to the community.

In addition to giving out awards and scholarships, Dr. Hilliard Lackey of Jackson State University delivered the keynote speech.

Dr. Lackey says he wants to utilize Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy to inspire the community.

"The title of my speech is 'Look at Me, Follow Me, Be as I Am,'" said Lackey.

Calvin Mitchell, the executive director of SCLC, says he's excited to be able to unite the community.

"I think that's what Dr. King would have wanted," said Mitchell. "Us to come together and fellowship together."

Virginia Richard attended the event this year for the first time, however, the conference had a special meaning for her.

"My mom is deceased and this is my first time attending so I'm here to represent my mom," said Richard.

Richard also has other family ties to the SCLC.

"I am here because of my aunt Mrs. Geraldine Barnes," said Richard. "She and my mother are lifelong members."

Her aunt says she's so happy Richard joined her.

"It makes me feel real good to have her here because we just went everywhere together and I miss her so much,

said Barnes. "It makes me feel a little bit better."

"I think the atmosphere tonight is how it use to be," said Barnes. "It's just a whole new feeling tonight."

