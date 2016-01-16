EVENT GUIDE: A list of 2016 MLK Day events

In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, people across the coast are coming together to celebrate his legacy. Below are a list of events happening leading up to the holiday. If you see an event not listed, email the details and organizer contact info to producers@wlox.com.

Sunday, Jan. 17

30th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Sunday Inspiration

The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Grace Temple Baptist Church, located at 13344 Old Hwy 49 in Gulfport, and is free to attend.

Monday, Jan. 18

"MARADE" (March and Parade) & Battle of the Bands

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the American Star Field at MGM Park, 875 Beach Blvd. Gates at MGM Park will open at 11 a.m. with presentations from 12:30 to 1 p.m. and the Battle of the Bands at 1:10 p.m. The parade begins at Frank Gruich Center, located at 591 Howard Ave. Please note: There will be a $1 per person admission fee at the Battle of The Bands.

Pearl River County-Wide Celebration

The day’s events will start with a march/parade to begin at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church located at 501 Weems Street and convening at Rose of Sharon (COGIC) located at 500 N. Beech Street. There will be a program to follow at the church in honor of Dr. King.



Line up for the march/parade will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m. In case of inclement weather (bad weather) the program will start immediately at the church, Rose of Sharon. The bus from St. Matthews will be parked at Rose of Sharon @ 8:30a.m. for those who would like to park there and ride the bus to Pleasant Valley for the line-up.

Red Cross Moss Point Fire Safety Campaign

Red Cross volunteers and the Moss Point Fire Department will go door-to-door to talk with residents on fire safety and install free smoke alarms on Jan. 18 from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

United Way Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service Diaper Drive.

To Volunteer for the Diaper Drive, please contact the Volunteer Center at volunteer@unitedwaysm.org or 228-896-2213 ext 7110.

Knight Nonprofit Center - 11975 Seaway Rd, Gulfport, MS

Walmart Supercenter - 2681 Ct Switzer Sr Dr, Biloxi, MS

Walmart Supercenter - 3615 Sangani Blvd, D'Iberville, MS

Walmart Supercenter - 9350 Highway 49, Gulfport, MS

Walmart Supercenter - 1617 E Beach Blvd, Pass Christian, MS

Walmart Supercenter - 235 Frontage Rd, Picayune, MS

Walmart Supercenter - 460 US-90 Waveland, MS

