Suspect arrested in Pascagoula shooting

Antron McWilliams of Moss Point was arrested in connection with the shooting that left a man dead last night in Pascagoula. (Photo Source: Pascagoula Police Department)

A suspect in the shooting that left a man dead last night in Pascagoula is in custody, say authorities.

Antron Marquis McWilliams, 26 of Moss Point, was arrested without incident at 11:10 a.m. at Monaco Apartments.

McWilliams was wanted for a shooting that occurred late Friday night at Willow Creek Apartments on Eden Street. His arrest was a joint effort by the Pascagoula Police Department and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Officers were called to the scene after someone reported hearing shots fired. They arrived to find a man lying between two buildings. He was later identified as Dornelle Brown, 43 of Pascagoula.

Medical officials arrived and pronounced Brown dead at the scene.

McWilliams is being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center, awaiting an initial appearance before Municipal Judge Michael Fondren on the charge of murder.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Pascagoula Police Department at (228) 762-2211.

