JUCO signing day: List of coast baseball and softball signings - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

JUCO signing day: List of coast baseball and softball signings

UNDATED (WLOX) -

Friday marked National Signing Day for high school baseball and softball players wanting to continue their athletic careers at the junior college level.

Local players are listed below, and the baseball signings are italicized. If you do not see a name on this list that should be there, please e-mail tbouldin@wlox.com with the player name, current high school, sport and junior college commitment.

LAST FIRST HIGH SCHOOL SPORT JUCO COMMITMENT
Anderson Rebecca St. Martin SB Jones County JC
Bird Andrew D'Iberville BB Miss. Gulf Coast CC
Bratton Beau St. Patrick BB Miss. Gulf Coast CC
Butirich  Blaise St. Patrick BB Miss. Gulf Coast CC
Carter Kevin Gulfport BB Pearl River CC
Clark Gage Gulfport BB Pearl River CC
Davis Lanae East Central SB Miss. Gulf Coast CC
Depperschmidt Sarah East Central SB Pearl River CC
Easton Illyssa East Central SB Pearl River CC
Goodman Krystal Long Beach SB Chipola (FL)
Holley Olivia Biloxi SB Pearl River CC
Hopgood Tristan Bay BB Pearl River CC
Jackson Lauren W. Harrison SB Pearl River CC
Keller Magnolia D'Iberville SB East Mississippi CC
Ladner Shelbi W. Harrison SB East Mississippi CC
Lott Chase Biloxi BB Miss. Gulf Coast CC
McKinney Simone Harr. Central SB Jones County JC
McNett Travis Gulfport BB Pearl River CC
Menhennet Dylan Biloxi BB Miss. Gulf Coast CC
Necaise Stephanie W. Harrison SB Baton Rouge (LA)
Nelson Elijah Biloxi BB Hinds CC
Pepper Tate Ocean Springs BB Jones County JC
Sexton Kristen W. Harrison SB Baton Rouge (LA)
Solomon Bryson George Co. BB East Mississippi CC
Strain Courtney Poplarville SB Pearl River CC
Street Bailey W. Harrison SB Pearl River CC
Taylor Ramee East Central SB Pearl River CC
Vice Carlie Biloxi SB Delta State
Walters Logan East Central BB Pearl River CC
Woullard Luther D'Iberville BB Jones County JC
York Madison Ocean Springs SB East Mississippi CC

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved. 

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly