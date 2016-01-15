JUCO signing day: List of coast baseball and softball signings

Friday marked National Signing Day for high school baseball and softball players wanting to continue their athletic careers at the junior college level.

Local players are listed below, and the baseball signings are italicized. If you do not see a name on this list that should be there, please e-mail tbouldin@wlox.com with the player name, current high school, sport and junior college commitment.

LAST FIRST HIGH SCHOOL SPORT JUCO COMMITMENT Anderson Rebecca St. Martin SB Jones County JC Bird Andrew D'Iberville BB Miss. Gulf Coast CC Bratton Beau St. Patrick BB Miss. Gulf Coast CC Butirich Blaise St. Patrick BB Miss. Gulf Coast CC Carter Kevin Gulfport BB Pearl River CC Clark Gage Gulfport BB Pearl River CC Davis Lanae East Central SB Miss. Gulf Coast CC Depperschmidt Sarah East Central SB Pearl River CC Easton Illyssa East Central SB Pearl River CC Goodman Krystal Long Beach SB Chipola (FL) Holley Olivia Biloxi SB Pearl River CC Hopgood Tristan Bay BB Pearl River CC Jackson Lauren W. Harrison SB Pearl River CC Keller Magnolia D'Iberville SB East Mississippi CC Ladner Shelbi W. Harrison SB East Mississippi CC Lott Chase Biloxi BB Miss. Gulf Coast CC McKinney Simone Harr. Central SB Jones County JC McNett Travis Gulfport BB Pearl River CC Menhennet Dylan Biloxi BB Miss. Gulf Coast CC Necaise Stephanie W. Harrison SB Baton Rouge (LA) Nelson Elijah Biloxi BB Hinds CC Pepper Tate Ocean Springs BB Jones County JC Sexton Kristen W. Harrison SB Baton Rouge (LA) Solomon Bryson George Co. BB East Mississippi CC Strain Courtney Poplarville SB Pearl River CC Street Bailey W. Harrison SB Pearl River CC Taylor Ramee East Central SB Pearl River CC Vice Carlie Biloxi SB Delta State Walters Logan East Central BB Pearl River CC Woullard Luther D'Iberville BB Jones County JC York Madison Ocean Springs SB East Mississippi CC

