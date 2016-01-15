Janel Forte joined WLOX as a reporter in October 2015, shortly after completing a master’s of science degree in journalism from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

Janel is a proud Texan (Go Cowboys!), but she was born in Chicago and made pit stops in Virginia Beach and St. Louis before settling in Dallas-Fort Worth. She’s an alumna of Cornell University where she was a student-athlete on the volleyball team and received a bachelor’s degree in communication and sociology.

Janel got her start in journalism shadowing the local editor at The Virginian-Pilot. She interned at KDFW in Dallas and worked as an anchor/reporter for ICTV Newswatch 16 at Ithaca College. During her master’s program, her work was published by USAToday, WKBN-TV and the Frederick News Post. She also completed a six month fellowship with the Social Justice News Nexus in Chicago.

When Janel’s not chasing a story, she loves to travel, or read a good book. You can reach Janel by following her on Twitter @JanelWLOX, message her on Facebook, or just send an email to jforte@wlox.com.