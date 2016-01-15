Miss Mississippi visits Coast with 'Pages of Love'

During Roberts' year as Miss Mississippi, Pages of Love has received 36,909 books from all over the state. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Students at Coast Episcopal School got a visit from a special guest Friday morning.

Miss Mississippi Hannah Roberts swung by the K-6 school to pick up donations for her charity platform, Pages of Love. Students and parents collected more than 1000 books for Roberts' cause.

"Literacy is so vital in today's world, from just reading maps to applying for a job, and so I think what pages of love does is very important in providing children with literature," said Roberts

Roberts, who was the first alternate for Miss America in 2015, started the charity in the 6th grade due to personal experience.

"I was pretty sick as a child and that's what we did at the doctor's office; we read children's books."

The books Roberts collects go to various places including homeless shelters, schools and churches. Originally meant for just hospitals and clinics, the charity now donates to anyone who needs a book.

"After today I think we're probably pretty close to 38. The goal for the year was 40,000 and we'll probably exceed that which is very exciting," said Roberts.

If her contribution to child literacy wasn't already enough, Roberts plans to continue helping people even after she passes on her crown.

"Well I have been admitted to med school since October of 2014 so I will officially begin medical school this August."

Thanks to participating in, and winning, pageants, Roberts will attend medical school on a full-ride due to the scholarships.

