Stretch of Popp's Ferry Rd. to close Saturday

A small portion of Popp’s Ferry Road just east of Cedar Lake Road will be closed Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. so construction crews can install underground utilities.

The work is part of a $6.5 million project that will widen Popp’s Ferry Road from two lanes to four lanes between Cedar Lake Road and Lamey Street.

City officials said the stretch of Popp’s Ferry between Motsie Road and Ellington Drive is the area that will be closed. Drivers should use Brodie Road as an alternate route.

When the project is complete, that one mile stretch of Popp’s Ferry will cover 60 feet and accommodate four lanes of traffic. A five-foot sidewalk will be constructed on the north side of the road and a wider 10-foot sidewalk will be built on the south side.

The project is mainly funded by the Mississippi Department of Transportation with money administered through the Gulf Regional Planning Commission.

The project is expected to be complete in nine months.

