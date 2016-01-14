Biloxi High principal praises students for reporting 'potentially dangerous behavior'

Biloxi High School Principal Marcus Boudreaux is praising his students for making the right decision and reporting what appeared to be a potentially dangerous situation to school administrators Thursday.

In a statement posted to the Biloxi Public Schools Facebook page, Boudreaux said he wanted to clarify some misinformation about the incident.

Boudreaux said several students reported to school administrators that one of their peers was in possession of a weapon on campus.

“We followed our emergency protocol and handled the situation immediately,” Boudreaux said in the statement. “The student was found to be in possession of a BB gun and was dealt with according to school policy.”

Boudreaux went on to say the school takes situations like this very seriously and safety is the top priority. He encourages all students and parents to report any signs of potentially dangerous behavior.

“It takes all of us working together to create a safe environment in our schools and our community,” said Boudreaux.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.