Active shooter drill at Seabee Base could cause traffic delays

If you have to drive in or around the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport, you may experience some delays as the base conducts an active shooter drill Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

The base’s gates will be closed from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

Officials say the drill is an annual exercise, and it gives first responders some practice just in case their skills are needed in an actual active shooter event.

Rob Mims, Public Affairs Officer for the base, said many people on the base will be affected during the drill, and some may be required to shelter in place. Every facility on the installation will be affected during the exercise.

Mims added that anyone without official business should avoid the Fleet and Family Support Center from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

If a lockdown is ordered, here’s what you should do:

Seek cover in a safe place

Lock doors and windows

Barricade the door

Turn off lights to help make area appear unoccupied

Contact the chain of command

Stay put until authorities give further instructions or the lockdown has been lifted.

Take action against the perpetrator if there are no other options and danger is imminent.

