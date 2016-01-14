City of Gulfport to close Mays Road to install water main

Some Gulfport drivers may have to resort to taking detours as the city works to install a new water main.

According to officials, all lanes of Mays Road between Cold Springs Rd. and Mays Court will be closed to thru traffic Jan. 20 - 21 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. each day.

For questions or additional information, contact the Gulfport Public Works Department at 228-868-5740.

