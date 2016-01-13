Search on for missing Biloxi woman

Biloxi police are asking for your help to find a woman who was reported missing one week ago. Lt. Chris De Back said Tiffany Rea McDavid, 21, was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 6, around 6:30 a.m.

De Back said McDavid has multiple health issues that require treatment, and it is unknown if she has received medical attention.

McDavid is described as a white female standing 5’05” and weighing 126 pounds. Police do not know what she was wearing when she went missing.

McDavid drives a black Hyundai Elantra with the Mississippi license plate HJR 960.

If you have any information on McDavid’s whereabouts, please contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641.

