Trending WLOX: Social Media tunes into Obama's final SOTU

Tuesday night, an estimated 30 million viewers tuned in for the end of a era — President Barack Obama's final State of The Union.

Forty-four's eighth address was an hour full of highs and lows throughout his time in office. According to an analysis by the Associated Press, "The president's final turn at the House podium was his most high-profile entry yet into the presidential race to succeed him."

As the president covered topics including teaching technology to children, the cost of education and gun control, social media sounded off in praise, and criticism, using the hashtag #SOTU.

There was no mention of attacks, legislative or terroristic, on reproductive rights in this country. From a Democratic president. #SOTU — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) January 13, 2016

When presidential hopeful Ben Carson tweeted his opposition to the president's attention to global warming, prominent activist Deray Mckesson jumped in with this to say:

.@RealBenCarson, there won't be a country to protect if we don't address global warming, too. https://t.co/CK3N8CvGVQ — deray mckesson (@deray) January 13, 2016

Even in all the seriousness, Twitter is never a place to shy away from a little fun. When POTUS boldly mentioned that America will go after anyone who comes after Americans, popular blogger Awesomely Luvvie said, "President Obama just said don't nobody come for the United States unless we send for them. "Who gon check us, boo?" NOBODY."

And of course, one can't talk about the trending topic of the evening without mentioning how wonderful the First Lady looked in a brightly colored Narciso Rodriguez dress.

All is fair in politics and Twitter.

If you'd like to read President Obama's remarks, click here for the text of his SOTU speech.

