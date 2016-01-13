Guerrero named Shuckers manager

From the Brewers' first base coach's box, to the dugout in Biloxi, the Shuckers have named Mike Guerrero the new manager for the 2016 campaign.

Guerrero replaces 2015 Southern League Manager of the Year Carlos Subero, who was promoted to the Milwaukee coaching staff in December. Guerrero served two years as the Brewers' first base and infield coach. Prior to that, he served as the manager in Huntsville, the Shuckers' former home.

In 18 seasons as a minor league manager, Guerrero has a record of 953-826. He also spent eight years as a player in the Milwaukee organization, and one year in Toronto. Guerrero is the brother of Coach Sandy Guerrero, who is entering his 14th year in the Brewers organization.

Guerrero takes over a team that, in its inaugural season, had the best record in the first half despite an unprecedented 53 game road trip. The Shuckers fell in five games to the Chattanooga Lookouts in the Southern League Championship.

The Shuckers begin the season with an exhibition with their parent team, the Brewers, on April 2 at MGM Park. The regular season begins with a championship rematch at home, against Chattanooga on April 7.

