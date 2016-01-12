Jackson County jail transitioning to new facility - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Jackson County jail transitioning to new facility

The new Jackson County Jail is up and running. (Photo Source: WLOX News) The new Jackson County Jail is up and running. (Photo Source: WLOX News)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

The new Jackson County jail is up and running.

"We actually moved in December 4th," said the jail's director, Michael Wright. 

For nearly 15 years, the county worked to build and fund a new jail to combat overcrowding and other issues in the old facility. Wright says he's pleased with how this design came out. 

"It's over 105,000 square feet, compared to the old jail which was about 35,000 square feet. So it tripled in size," he said.

And with more space - the jail's population is much less of an issue. 

"We've got a capacity of 752 inmates in here, booking area with 16 holding cells, we have a pre-classification area. And then from pre-classification they get spread throughout the facility," Wright said.

And that's not all the new facility has to offer.  

"You have touch screen controls here, you have kiosks in the day rooms, you've got video visitation, there's a multitude of technological advances," Wright said. 

But with a tab that could reach more than $30 million, many tax payers are wondering why the county is investing in a nicer living space for inmates.

"That's the big hang up between the public's perception and the corrections' perception. Everything that we have here is for the deputies and the officers to make their jobs more efficient," Wright said.

They say the upgraded facility will also make it safer for the inmates, staff and visitors, as well as the public. But with any new facility, there are a few glitches.

"We are having a few bugs here and there, a few technical difficulties, but the main thing is that all the locks work," said Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell. 

The jail's contractors will be on site until they are sure everything is working and operating like it is designed to. 

The jail is named after Bruce Evans, a Jackson County sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty. 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly