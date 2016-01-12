Body of Jackson Co. man found a week after wreck on Hwy. 613

The body of a Jackson County man was found Tuesday, a week after he wrecked his vehicle on Highway 613 and ran from the scene.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said the body of 45-year-old Gerald Williamson, of the Big Point community, was found more than 400 yards from where the wreck happened, and an autopsy will have to be performed to determine how he died.

Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responded to the single vehicle wreck near T.C. Whittington Road on Tuesday, Jan. 5. Witnesses told investigators the driver of the wrecked vehicle ran into the woods before first responders arrived.

Ezell said Williamson’s parents reported him missing two days later. They said they hadn’t heard from their son since the accident.

Ezell said investigators with his department and Jackson County Search and Rescue launched a search of the area near the wreck. Williamson’s body was found in a fenced horse pasture in a wooded area.

