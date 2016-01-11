Help for the homeless in Moss Point - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Help for the homeless in Moss Point

Open Doors Homeless Coalition Director Mary Simons addresses Moss Point homeless service providers. (Photo source: WLOX) Open Doors Homeless Coalition Director Mary Simons addresses Moss Point homeless service providers. (Photo source: WLOX)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

The New Beginning Shelter in Moss Point has a new facility that can house about 20 residents.

"We're excited to get up and running. We offer a safe place for women and their children should they find themselves in a situation where they are homeless," said Director Doreen Taylor.

Taylor is working to bring resources to the shelter. But like most housing non-profits, they need help with funding.

"Right now we are dependent upon our community for our funding," she said.

Taylor joined other Moss Point homeless service providers to meet with the leaders of the Open Doors Homeless Coalition Service. The coalition provides resources and federal and state funding to homeless agencies in Harrison and Hancock counties, but seldom Jackson County.

"In the past most of our programs have been renewals, but we are working hard to expand our efforts to ensure there are opportunities to fill the gaps in Jackson County," said Coalition Executive Director Mary Simons.

She and Board President Kenney Washington spent two hours talking with Moss Point providers, discussing everything from the upcoming point in time count to the continuum of care grant program.

"Reaching out to this community, developing partnerships to develop an understanding of what the community needs are," said Washington.

The meeting concluded with The Open Doors Homeless Coalition members saying they intend to have one of their quarterly meetings take place in Jackson County this year.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly