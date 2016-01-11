Help for the homeless in Moss Point

The New Beginning Shelter in Moss Point has a new facility that can house about 20 residents.

"We're excited to get up and running. We offer a safe place for women and their children should they find themselves in a situation where they are homeless," said Director Doreen Taylor.

Taylor is working to bring resources to the shelter. But like most housing non-profits, they need help with funding.

"Right now we are dependent upon our community for our funding," she said.

Taylor joined other Moss Point homeless service providers to meet with the leaders of the Open Doors Homeless Coalition Service. The coalition provides resources and federal and state funding to homeless agencies in Harrison and Hancock counties, but seldom Jackson County.

"In the past most of our programs have been renewals, but we are working hard to expand our efforts to ensure there are opportunities to fill the gaps in Jackson County," said Coalition Executive Director Mary Simons.

She and Board President Kenney Washington spent two hours talking with Moss Point providers, discussing everything from the upcoming point in time count to the continuum of care grant program.

"Reaching out to this community, developing partnerships to develop an understanding of what the community needs are," said Washington.

The meeting concluded with The Open Doors Homeless Coalition members saying they intend to have one of their quarterly meetings take place in Jackson County this year.

