DMR announces emergency oyster work in response to Bonnet Carre Spillway opening

It's quite a one-two punch to local oyster fishermen. First, red tide shuts down what had been a promising season. Now, the news about the planned opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway.

It's quite a one-two punch to local oyster fishermen. First, red tide shuts down what had been a promising season. Now, the news about the planned opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway.

The opening of the spillway in 2011 had disastrous results on the reefs and oyster season. (Photo source: WLOX)

The opening of the spillway in 2011 had disastrous results on the reefs and oyster season. (Photo source: WLOX)

From above, you could see the hundreds of people who clambered onto the levee in chilly morning temperatures to watch the Corps of Engineers operate the giant safety valve at the Bonnet Carre Spillway, upriver from New Orleans.

From above, you could see the hundreds of people who clambered onto the levee in chilly morning temperatures to watch the Corps of Engineers operate the giant safety valve at the Bonnet Carre Spillway, upriver from New Orleans.

The spillway opening could have a negative impact on the South Mississippi restaurant industry, due to the already limited supply of oysters.

The spillway opening could have a negative impact on the South Mississippi restaurant industry, due to the already limited supply of oysters.

A couple thousand people braved 40 degree temperatures Sunday morning to watch the opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway, as water flows from the Mississippi River eventually into Lake Pontchartrain.

A couple thousand people braved 40 degree temperatures Sunday morning to watch the opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway, as water flows from the Mississippi River eventually into Lake Pontchartrain.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources are moving quickly to minimize the impact the opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway could have on oysters in the Mississippi Sound.

DMR officials announced Monday they are implementing an emergency oyster resource recovery program that will put oyster fishermen to work relocating live oysters from the west side of the Mississippi Sound to the east side and Biloxi Back Bay.

DMR Executive Director Jamie Miller said it is unclear how long the spillway will stay open, but his department is taking a proactive approach to protect the oyster population.

“At this time, we don’t know how long the spillway will remain open or how much fresh water could flow into the Mississippi Sound,” said Miller. “We want to be proactive in response to the potential effect on our oyster reefs. We are initiating this emergency program to relocate live oysters to areas that will benefit our oyster resource.”

Miller said oyster fishermen who had a license in 2011, and commercially harvested oysters in one or more years before 2011, will be eligible to sign up for the work. The program will be funded with disaster money received in 2014 as a result of damages from the 2011 opening of the spillway.

DMR will hold informational meetings about the emergency work this Wednesday at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Bolton Building in Biloxi.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.