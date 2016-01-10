Cold weather shelters open across coast

Cold weather shelters are set to open as temperatures drop across the coast. (Photo source: WLOX News)

With weather predicted to be 30 degrees or lower on Sunday, cold weather shelters are opening across the coast.

In Stone County, the FEMA building at the Stone County High School will open to those needed shelter at 5:30 p.m. For information call Judith Breland 601-528-2720.

The Salvation Army Cold Weather Shelter located at 2019 22nd Street in Gulfport will be open Sunday and Monday night. Doors open at 4 p.m., and no new entries will be accepted past 10 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., breakfast will be provided at Feed My Sheep.

The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency will open a shelter at the Old Spanish Trail Baptist Church, 5078 Hwy. 90 in Bay St. Louis, from 6 p.m. - 9 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights. Those needing a ride to the shelter can call Hancock County Dispatch at 228-255-9191.

To volunteer with the Salvation Army, click here to register or call 228-207-2303.

